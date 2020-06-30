Reese Witherspoon Is Mistaken for Carrie Underwood and Both Their Reactions are Pretty Great

Two legends, one case of mistaken identity! Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Sunday when a fan approached her, but not for the usual reasons.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" the 44-year-old Little Fires Everywhere star tweeted of the encounter.

Witherspoon wasn't the only one excited by the mix-up. Underwood, 37, replied to the tweet, writing, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

Noha Hamid, the fan who mistook Witherspoon for Underwood, posted a TikTok video response, explaining the incident and even sharing photos of the actress to prove she was the one to approach her.

"The craziest thing just happened! I'm with my husband in Nashville, Tennessee, eating at a barbecue place. I swear I see this lady with her husband and kid and I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think of who, and I'm like, 'Oh, Carrie Underwood?'" Hamid explained.

Noting that Witherspoon was wearing "a big cowboy hat, kind of a mask," so she couldn't see her well, she added that she even Googled Underwood and discovered she lived near Nashville.

"So I wait till she kind of goes back to her car so I can ask her if it's her, not to blow her cover, and then she's like, 'Hey, oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood, but have a great day!' And I'm like, 'Oh, that's totally her and she's just lying,'" Hamid continued. "I go back and I think about it and I'm like, 'Oh my god, that's Reese Witherspoon.'"

She then shared some photos of Witherspoon before adding, "I want to go back and be like, 'I'm so sorry! I love you from Legally Blonde, but I don't know what I was thinking.'"

