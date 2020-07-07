Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Teases His First Single

His mom may have won an Oscar for playing June Carter Cash, but Deacon Phillippe is getting ready to become his famous family's breakout musician! The 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe announced his debut single, "Long Run," featuring Nina Nesbitt on Instagram on Monday.

Deacon noted that the song would be out on Friday, sharing the single cover art, which features a black-and-white photo of him looking pensive as he stares into the distance.

Of course, his proud parents shared their support in the comments section.

Witherspoon, 44, wrote, "It’s SOOOOO good !!" while Phillippe, 45, posted a fire emoji.

Deacon teased the news last week with another black-and-white image from the photo shoot, writing, "Just the beginning."

Last week, Witherspoon also shared a photo of her eldest son on a boat writing, "Love this kid a whole lot."

Deacon has previously helped his famous mom tackle topics like how to dap and how to use TikTok. Watch the clip below for more: