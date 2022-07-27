Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Son, Deacon, Joins 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3: See the Photos

Never Have I Ever is getting a dose of Hollywood! Deacon Philippe, the 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has joined season 3 of the Netflix comedy as a guest star, the streaming service revealed Wednesday.

Deacon will play Parker, Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school. He’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party. As part of the announcement, the first official photos of him in character was also released (see above and below).

The role marks the recent high school graduate's on-screen acting debut as he follows in his parents' footsteps.

Netflix

Additionally, Terry Hu (pronouns: they/them) has joined the cast as a guest star, where they will play Addison. Described as "a crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school, Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi’s friend group."

Their first major screen credit is Disney+'s Zombies 3, which dropped earlier this month. See them in action on Never Have I Ever below.

Netflix

Late last year, Witherspoon couldn't help but be a supportive mom when she spoke glowingly of her two eldest children, Ava and Deacon, taking part in Beyonce's Ivy Park campaign.

"I thought they were going to pass out," Witherspoon admitted to ET's Nischelle Turner of their reaction when they were asked to be the faces of the campaign. "They were so excited. They did it together. It's kind of like Beyonce's version of college, I guess, like how kids in college dress like and it's really cute!"

Never Have I Ever co-creator Mindy Kaling is currently working on the script for Legally Blonde 3. Kaling has also appeared on Witherspoon's Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show, as a rival news anchor, Audra, and shared the screen on A Wrinkle in Time. Witherspoon had a memorable guest spot in a 2017 episode of The Mindy Project.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever drops Friday, Aug. 12 on Netflix.

See more in ET's interview below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.