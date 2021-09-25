'Rebelde' Reboot Announced By Netflix -- Watch the First Look

Get ready to return to Elite Way School!

A Rebelde reboot is headed to Netflix next year. The streaming service confirmed during Saturday's virtual fan event, TUDUM, that a new version of the hit 2004 Mexican telenovela will arrive in 2022. The first look shows a group of students singing the famous "Rebelde" lyrics as they walk the school hallways.

"Mientras mi mente viaja donde tú estás/Mi padre grita otra vez," one teen sings in Spanish as it pans to a guy who continues, "Que me malgasto mi futuro y su paz/Con mi manera de ser."

"Aunque lo escucho ya estoy lejos de aquí," a brunette girl chimes in. "Cierro los ojos y ya estoy pensando en ti."

As they all sing, "Y soy rebelde," the iconic logo flashes on the screen.

The original Rebelde, which ran from 2004 to 2006, followed a group of students at a prestigious boarding high school in Mexico City called Elite Way School. Amidst rivalries, love triangles, and your average high school drama, six distinct students -- Mía Colucci (Anahí), Roberta Pardo Rey (Dulce Maria), Lupita Fernandez (Maite Perroni), Miguel Arango (Alfonso Herrera), Diego Bustamante (Christopher von Uckermann) and Giovanni Méndez Lopez (Christian Chávez) -- joined forces to form an epic music band.

The show led to the real-life creation of the pop group RBD, which became one of the best-selling pop groups of all time, producing hits like "Sálvame," "Ser O Parecer" and "Sólo Quédate en Silencio." They released a total of nine studio albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide. They earned two Latin GRAMMY nominations and parted ways in 2009.

ET spoke with Chávez in late 2020 about a potential revival and how he would picture his character Giovanni's life.

"That's a really good question. I hope he's still meatpacking with his family, still working in the carnicería. I think Giovanni will be a really successful guy," he said. "He was really smart and funny, so probably he and his parents have a big chain of meatpacking stores. He would be married to Vico (Angelique Boyer), I guess, and have a lot of baby pollitos."

In December of last year, four of the original six members reunited for a virtual show.

"That was a great experience, the live show. It was tough with all these changes in the world but it was fun and I love them," von Uckermann recently told ET. He also teased a reunion tour in 2022, minus Herrera who has previously expressed that he's focusing on his acting career.

"They're like a family to me and it was a great experience and now probably a tour in 2022," he added. "We spoke with [Dulce] and she's going to be part of this tour. She's excited about it."

Rebelde will premiere on Netflix in 2022.