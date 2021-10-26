Rebel Wilson Shares How Her Life Has Changed Since Losing 77 Pounds

The 41-year-old actress revealed how losing the weight positively affected her long days on set and traveling during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise.

"It's changed dramatically," Wilson said, noting how her weight loss journey began with her fertility journey. "It was better if I was healthier and I wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating."

"So last year I did a huge transformation and lost about 35 kilos," she shared of losing 77 pounds. "It's been good. I went to my doctors and got an early checkup and he's like, 'Oh my god, all your labs and blood work is the best it's ever been. It's kind of remarkable."

The Senior Year star expressed how "proud" she is of herself "for doing it and also maintaining it this year, although I'm back to work filming movies and just finished two movies back to back."

"But I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better. It was hard work," she continued, noting the changes she's seen thus far. "After a big, long day of work, we would often shoot like 16-hour days and my feet would get really sore. I would have to kind of lay upside down and put my feet on the couch after a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening. I used to suffer a lot from jet lag, but now it's much easier to deal with."

Wilson's journey to a healthier lifestyle began in 2020 when she dubbed it the "Year of Health." The Pitch Perfect star has been candid with her social media followers about the process, sharing how after her father's death she was her "unhealthiest -- being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions."

It took time for her to seek help and finally took the steps for her "future mini-me," she previously expressed in an Instagram post.

Wilson, meanwhile, was promoting her children's book, Bella the Brave. She wrote it amid the pandemic to "give life lessons that I've learned myself and try to pass it on to young kids." "Things I wish somebody had kind of told me or given me that advice when I was younger," she added, sharing that more books are to come.

