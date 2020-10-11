Rebel Wilson Says She's Lost 40 Pounds in Her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson has been working hard throughout her Year of Health and she's not afraid to talk about her success. The 40-year-old Australian actress appears on Tuesday's The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discusses her impressive weight loss and quest to stay healthy and treat her body right.

"For the last few years I've been theme-ing my years. So I had the Year of Fun, last year I had the Year of Love, and this year it's gonna be the Year of Health because I turned 40 this year in March," Wilson tells Barrymore. "I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts."

She adds that while she tried "fads and diets" in the past, she decided it was time to tackle a "really holistic approach."

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts," Wilson says, laughing. "So I was working on the mental side of things -- why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

After changing her diet and fitness routine, Wilson reveals she's dropped around 40 pounds this year.

"I want to lose a few more," she admits, previously sharing her goal weight was 165 pounds. "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."

She adds that her milestone birthday has also made her feel more self-confident.

"I don't know whether it's a thing, ladies, when you turn 40, really coming into my own now and not just with health, with my career," she shares. "I feel more in control. I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and I have more control over the content. Everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I was a late bloomer or something."

