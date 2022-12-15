Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'

Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman.

In an interview with the Today show, Wilson admitted that through kissing a woman onscreen, it opened her eyes to the possibility of a relationship with someone of the same sex.

"I’d never kissed a woman before," Wilson told Maria Shriver about a scene in which she shares a kiss with co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg. "It kind of led to this kind of discovery -- which led to my awesome partner, Ramona."

She continued, "I might not have been open to that if I hadn’t done the emotional work. It was like a little crack opening. For me, there's something about turning 40, where I was like, 'OK, I'm stepping into my own power in 2020."

In June, the Pitch Perfect star confirmed that she was in a relationship with Agruma. In November, Wilson announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce, whom she is co-parenting with her partner.

"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just, like, amazing and so emotional," she said during her chat on Today.

Wilson admitted that she is finding the balance that comes with being a mother and a partner.

"It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and -- you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family -- I like to think," she said. "So it’s really challenging too, like, 'Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"

Last month, Agruma opened up about the early days of her relationship with Wilson, and how it was sometimes a bit scary.

"It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to so much attention," Agruma said during an interview with The Morning Show on 7. "I’m more private, more homebody. That does not mean that I don’t like to go out and party. But I’m more private. So, it was a little bit scary I guess at the beginning."

The Lemon Ve Limon founder also opened up about raising little Royce with Wilson.

"Oh, it’s been life-changing," the designer said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it. It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Like, priorities change when you think like, 'Oh, I wish to go, like, have a massage or something.' Instead, you’re like, no I just want to spend time with her and be at home."