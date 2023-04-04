Rebel Wilson Reveals Baby Daughter Royce's Face During Caribbean Getaway

Soaking up the sunshine! Rebel Wilson shared an image of her baby daughter's face for the first time on Monday.

The 43-year-old new mom posted a drone video of herself holding her 4-month-old daughter, Royce, on the beach during a Caribbean vacation. The mother-daughter duo looks up at the camera before it pans out to reveal the beach that stretches out on either side of them.

"Rebels of the Caribbean! 🏴‍☠️ ☀️ 🌊 Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure! 🖤💛💙," she captioned the post.

Wilson announced Royce's arrival via surrogate in November, several months after revealing her relationship with her then-girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. The couple later got engaged at Disneyland in February 2023, but have kept much of their family -- including Royce's face -- offline.

Wilson has kept fans updated with some of Royce's vacation firsts this week, including a sweet shot of her first swim, but kept her face out of the photos until Monday's video.

She also shared a photo of her and Agruma aboard a boat, along with an underwater view of a swim with the turtles.

In February, Wilson spoke about her journey to Royce's arrival last year, and revealed that her and Agruma's first surrogate had suffered a miscarriage.

"I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried, which is really, like, you get so excited when it takes and luckily I didn't make it public because that would have been even worse because you'd have to say it didn't work out. It was really sad," Wilson said on the Life Uncut podcast. "I was mourning that at the time. But then to have a second embryo -- I only had two -- and to have it implanted and that to go well. It was amazing. I really do think it is a bit of a miracle."