Rebel Wilson Recreates Britney Spears' Iconic '(You Drive Me) Crazy' Music Video for 'Senior Year' Film

Rebel Wilson is channeling Britney Spears for her upcoming Netflix comedy, Senior Year!

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek look at herself on set, recreating Spears' iconic "(You Drive Me) Crazy" music video from 1999. Wilson perfectly encapsulated Spears' look from the video, rocking a sparkly emerald green top with black pants and wavy blonde locks.

"My life is CRAZY right now 😜 ," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Ps 💜 you Britney."

Wilson also posted a teaser video on TikTok, in which she continued to impersonate Spears in a pink waitress costume, just like the one the pop star wears in the original music video.

"Can you tell that I'm the biggest Britney fan!" Wilson captioned it. "And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."

@rebelwilson Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad ♬ (You Drive Me) Crazy - Britney Spears

According to IMDb, Senior Year follows the story of a 37-year-old woman (Wilson) who wakes up from "a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader." It's expected for release in 2022 and also stars Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice and Sam Richardson.

Wilson previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from her last day on set via TikTok. It included a cameo from Hartley, a look inside the trailers and her Spears-inspired wardrobe, along with more rehearsal footage.

@rebelwilson Last day on SENIOR YEAR! Ya’ll this movie is going to be CRAZY 😜 Love to everyone on this film. You guys are all so HOT 🥵 ♬ original sound - Rebel Wilson

See more sneak peeks below:

@rebelwilson I mean …I can’t love these guys any more! Happy last day Brandon! Jeremy, Avantika, Josh and all my Bulldogettes rocked it HARD today! ##SeniorYear ♬ Fast (Motion) - Saweetie

Last year, Wilson dubbed 2020 the "Year of Health," and the actress appears to feeling better than ever after reaching her goals! She recently revealed the real motivation behind her 65-pound weight loss journey while answering fan questions on Instagram Live.

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier,'" Wilson revealed, adding that the doctor's comment initially "offended" her at the time. "That's, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality. So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."

Hear more in the video below.