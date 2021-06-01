Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible in Pink Gown Following 60-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is rocking an incredible gown! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a GIF of herself in a hot pink, Badgley Mischka gown.

The stunning look follows Wilson's self-proclaimed Year of Health in 2020, during which she lost more than 60 pounds.

In the post, Wilson sports the gown, which features a knee-high slit in the front with fringe embellishments, as well as matching heels, while standing on a set with decor of the same color.

The Pitch Perfect actress shared additional pics and videos of herself in the gown on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Instagram

Wilson went on to assure fans that the shoot was "COVID safe," by sharing pics of herself wearing a face shield.

Instagram

Wilson reached her 165-pound goal weight in November, and opened up about her weight loss experience during an Instagram Live the next month.

During the chat, Wilson revealed that she ate less than 1,500 calories daily throughout 2020, worked out "like a beast" six days per week and maintained a high-protein diet.

"Does this mean I eat healthy and clean every day? No, far from it," she said. "But I am prioritizing where I can. If I go out to a restaurant, I'll try the salmon, chicken breast. I don't eat much meat, that's why it was hard. I was mainly eating vegetarian. But now I really have to concentrate on it because my body just responds well to protein."

Despite her impressive weight loss, Wilson said her health journey wasn't "about a number on the scale."

"What I was doing was to improve my overall health and to improve my whole lifestyle to make me a happier, healthier person," she said. "I'm so glad that I did it. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put a goal weight because I needed some tangible thing... But I am really glad that I did it because I think it was time. I've been overweight for about 20 years."

Watch the video below for more on Wilson.