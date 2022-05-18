Rebecca Romijn Takes Over the Captain's Chair in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Number One is now in charge.

On Thursday's episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Number One (Rebecca Romijn), aka Una Chin-Riley, assumes the captain's chair when the USS Enterprise falls victim to a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire ship is incapacitated -- except for Number One -- who is forced to confront a secret she's been hiding as she races to find a cure.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, titled "Ghosts of Illyria," Number One pauses when she enters the Enterprise's main deck and announces to the crew that Captain Pike and Spock are stuck on the surface for the time being. And when it's safe, they'll get them back. But for now, she's assumed control of the ship and tells them that they must stick to their jobs.

"Cadet Uhura, can you get a signal?" Number One asks.

"No, commander. The ion storm is functionally a communications blackout," Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) responds, breaking the bad news.

"I want to know the second you can connect to the captain," Number One advises, with Uhura confirming her task.

Without missing a beat, Number One runs down the duties they must complete to ensure that Captain Pike and Spock can safely return aboard the ship. Seems being the boss is a good look on her, as she takes a seat in the captain's chair.

Ahead of the series, Romijn spoke about how Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will harken back to classic Star Trek episodes.

"Anybody who loved the original series, which was how I was introduced to Star Trek at the age of eight by my mom, we're trying to embrace the original tone of the original series, which were standalone episodes, not serialized like the other Star Trek shows, which gives us an opportunity in each episode to explore a strange new world," she told ET. "Star Trek has always been an incredible platform for storytelling with important messaging embedded. And so, while the show is great and the performances are great and the stories are all incredible, there's always going to be a takeaway. I hope, like the original series, it sparks conversation."

"It would spark conversations about acceptance, about people from different backgrounds working together side by side, about curiosity and exploration," Romijn continued. "And by the way, it's no accident that mothers introduce their kids to Star Trek. As the only mom in the cast, you look at your child and all you see is curiosity and a need for exploration. You want to foster your child thinking outside the box and being curious. I hope that it does this for a new generation of Star Trek fans."

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds drop Thursdays on Paramount+.

