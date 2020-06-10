Reba McEntire Reveals She's Dating 'Sweetheart' Actor Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has a man in her life! During a recent episode of her podcast, Living & Learning, the 65-year-old country music star revealed that she's been dating actor Rex Linn since January.

McEntire called the 63-year-old actor -- who's appeared on shows including Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul and CSI: Miami -- "a very, very sweetheart of a guy."

"We've been talking during the pandemic. We had dinner with Rex in January," McEntire said of herself and her co-host, Melissa Peterman. "February on, it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTiming. And that's a really good way to get to know people."

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," she continued. "He's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."

Though McEntire sometimes prefers to keep her private life private, the actress decided that her happiness with Linn was something she wanted to share with the world.

"I think it's very important to be selective about when you want to talk about your private life. He's very special and since we're having a dating segment for the podcast, I think it's very appropriate for me to talk about Rex," she said. "We're having a blast and still getting to know each other. I put myself in his shoes and I said, 'If he was doing this podcast [about dating] and he didn't mention me, I would be crushed.'"

"Whatever happens in the future, at this point we're very stable and it's been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to," McEntire added.

McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. She last dated Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo for about two years. The pair split in 2019.

Watch the video below for more on McEntire.