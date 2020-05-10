Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Co-Host the 2020 CMA Awards

"Darius and I are very thrilled to be able to announce this morning that we will be hosting the CMA Awards show this year," McEntire said. "It's my fifth time. I've got to host it by myself, co-host it, and I'm really looking forward to getting to co-host with Darius."

"I've already watched a lot of Reba video from back in the day," Rucker noted of how he's preparing for the big night. "I've got Reba to lean on, so I'm going to do my best and I know if I need anything she's gonna be there for me."

As for how the show will be updated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, McEntire said it'll be "totally different" than in years past.

"We're going to be at the Music City Center this year instead of at the arena. We will have an audience. They're still working on that, but there will be a live audience -- not ticketed -- but there will be people that we will get to sing to, talk to," she said. "It'll be energetic, fun. Everybody's going to get dressed up just like we always have and get to present awards to folks who have had a wonderful year, despite COVID and everything else going on."

While this year's performers have yet to be announced, Rucker teased that there will be "some really special stuff" happening on the CMA stage.

"The CMAs are always about the music. The music runs the show and makes it important," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the performances too."

McEntire most recently co-hosted the show last year alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. Prior to that, she hadn't helmed the ceremony since 1992, when she ended a three-year run as host.

Before the 2019 ceremony, Brad Paisley and Underwood hosted the ceremony for 11 years straight. Underwood announced in December that she didn't plan to return as host for the 2020 ceremony.

The nominations for this year's ceremony were announced last month. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nods, a number that made her the most-nominated female artist of all time, a distinction that was previously McEntire's.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards air live, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.