'Real Housewives' Stars Dina and Caroline Manzo Mourn Death of Their Father

The reality stars took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to their father, Joseph Laurita, after his death on Monday.

"I’ll love you forever and always Daddy," Dina, 48, wrote alongside a video of her late father. "You can rest now 4•20•20."

Dina's daughter, Lexi, commented on her mom's post with a sweet message of her own, writing, "Best grandpa in the world❤️ couldn’t ask for a better guardian angel. Love you."

Meanwhile, Caroline shared a tribute as well, posting a beaming snapshot of her and her late father.

"His favorite song was 'My Way' and that’s exactly how he lived his life. His way," Caroline wrote. "A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again."

"May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace," she continued. "Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts."

Dina and Caroline were among Joseph's 11 children, and his son, Chris Laurita -- husband to fellow RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita -- memorialized his father as well.

"Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known. Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up," Chris shared in a touching post to Instagram. "He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on!"

"I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up," he added. "I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us. R.I.P 4-20-20."

Several of the family's RHONJ co-stars and fellow Bravo celebs reached out to share their condolences, including Kyle Richards, who wrote that she was "so sorry for your loss."

Teresa Giudice, who also lost her father earlier this month, commented with a heartfelt message of support as well.

"[Our] Daddy's are together drinking wine," Teresa commented. "Love you."

No cause of death has yet been disclosed by the family.