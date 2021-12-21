'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Adds Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino to Cast for Season 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is growing by two. ET can confirm that Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino are joining the show.

Jenkins will make her debut as a full-time Housewife alongside returning Wives and fellow diamond holders Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, making it the first time in RHOBH history that the show will feature eight Housewives.

Jenkins is a mother of three and the founder and CEO of the lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands. In addition, she is a philanthropist and activist who runs the UCLA Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project. She also runs the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, which she founded with Sean Penn. Another accolade includes being named one of the "World's Top Three Justice Innovations" by The Hague Institute for the Internationalisation of Law. Jenkins was also married to British financier Roger Jenkins from 1999-2011.

As for Zampino, she is the ex-wife of Will Smith, and will officially join as a “friend of” the Wives. Zampino has made appearances alongside friend and full-time cast member Beauvais. Zampino, who is an entrepreneur with her own haircare line, is also mother to 29-year-old son Trey, whom she shares with Smith.

Last year, Zampino spoke with ET about the prospect of joining her pal on the franchise.

"It is something [I'm interested in]," she said. "I wouldn't shoot it down. I would definitely consider it -- and there's more to come, 'cause we've had other scenes together. Her and I filmed scenes [for season 11], so it definitely is something I would consider."

In addition, Kathy Hilton will also make her return as a “friend of.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming season 12, which will return to Bravo sometime in 2022.