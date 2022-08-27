Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Pays Tribute to Late Actor With New Tattoo

It's been three months since Ray Liotta died, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, found a way to pay tribute to him with a permanent reminder.

Nittolo took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of black and white photos, the first of which shows her sitting in a chair at a tattoo shop getting ready for the new ink. Another photo shows her smiling, and the last photo appears to show the final product on her right forearm, a feather.

"Yesterday marked 3 months," Nittolo captioned her post in part. "It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me."

The tattoo comes two months after she reflected on the Goodfellas star's death. In an Instagram post, Nittolo said, "It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day,” she wrote next to a set of photos."

She continued, "Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

Liotta died at the age of 67 on May 26. ET learned that the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters.

Liotta's daughter, Karsen, also penned a tribute to her late dad back in June.

"Those who knew him, loved him," she captioned a post that included a photo of her as a child being held by Liotta. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," Karsen captioned the post. "I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️."