'Raised by Wolves' Makes a Dramatic Landing In Series Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Raised by Wolves is making a dramatic landing. The HBO Max series, created by Aaron Guzikowski and executive produced by Ridley Scott, premieres on Thursday, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

The sci-fi drama centers around two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet after the Earth was destroyed by a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

ET's exclusive clip shows Mother and Father's rocky arrival at their new home, as they narrowly escape their ship's crash.

"Nice to meet you, Mother," Father says as the ship teeters above a giant hole on the new planet. "Did you sustain any damage during the landing?"

"No. No damage, why do you ask?" Mother asks, waking up.

"My programming is telling me that it's a priority for me, your wellbeing," Father replies, matter-of-factly. Mother confirms that is also her objective, while Father prepares to disembark the ship. "We have a problem. We need to get out. Quickly, Mother."

Father opens the door, sees the ship moments away from falling into darkness, and decides to lighten the mood. "Would you like to hear a joke while we work this out? What did the male magnet say to the female magnet?" he quips.

"Tell me," Mother responds, tossing out her baggage just in time for the ship to dive into the hole. "So, what did the male magnet say?"

"He said, 'When I saw your backside, I was repelled. However, after seeing you from the front, I now find you very attractive," Father jokes -- though he and Mother do not laugh.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel also star in Raised by Wolves. The first three episodes of the series are available to stream Thursday on HBO Max.