Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to Deadly Mass Shooting in Hometown of Highland Park, Illinois on 4th of July

The deadly mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has sent shock waves across the nation. Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, is expressing her shock and heartbreak at the awful tragedy.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star took to Twitter on Monday, writing, "I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families."

"I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone," she continued. No words."

The actress also expressed a familiar and recurring sentiment with a call to take action to end the epidemic of gun violence in the US, tweeting, "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough."

President Joe Biden also addressed the shooting, and reiterated his commitment to fighting the growing number of mass shootings in the country.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene," he wrote. "I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

Radio news anchor and reporter Steve Grzanich shared some information and context regarding the city of Highland Park, and why the small town is immediately recognizable to so many who have never been there.

"For my followers in other places, Highland Park is a generally sleepy and peaceful suburb 25 miles north of Chicago," he wrote. "It’s the scene of many movies including Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, Risky Business, Home Alone because it looks like a classic American suburb/city. Pop 31,000."

The Chicago White Sox also released a statement sharing that they will hold a moment of silence ahead of Monday's game.

"Out hearts are with the Highland Park community. The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses out deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all those who have been affected by this tragedy," the team posted to its social media accounts. "After consulting with Major League Baseball, tonight's scheduled game against Minnesota will take place at 7:10 p.m. However, the postgame fireworks celebration is canceled. A moment of silence will be held before the start of tonight's game."

At least six people were killed and over two dozen injured in the horrific shooting that took place during the annual parade.

The gunman in reportedly still at large. He is described as a white male, between 18-20, with long black hair wearing a white or blue shoot. Police recovered a rifle at the scene of the shooting and reportedly believe he opened fire from a roof top.

The investigation into the killings and the manhunt for the shooter are still underway.