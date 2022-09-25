Rachel Brosnahan Addresses 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

Fans know and love Rachel Brosnahan as the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but rumors have been swirling about Brosnahan possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Fantastic Four character Sue Storm has been floated by online commentators as a choice for Brosnahan -- whose powerful screen presence and record for playing TV mother could make her a strong contender.

ET caught up with Brosnahan at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park where she talked about the casting rumors. The actress revealed that at the moment she is focused on finishing the last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but is not closing any doors on the possibility of becoming a superhero for her next role.

"I haven't heard anything, unfortunately, but I'm here, it's our last season. I'm about to be available." Brosnahan teased. When asked if she would sign on to a Fantastic Four project, Brosnahan said, "Absolutely! That would be a blast."

When asked about the final season of Maisel, Brosnahan shared that fans "can expect as many twists and turns as ever, we've been so surprised script to script."

From the minds of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered in March 2017. Production for season 5 is currently underway in New York City.

Brosnahan's role as Miriam "Midge" Maisel scored her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series back in 2018.