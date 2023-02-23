R. Kelly Sentenced to Additional Year in Prison in Illinois Sex Abuse Case

R. Kelly has been sentenced to more prison time. On Thursday, the 56-year-old singer was sentenced to 20 years in prison, five months after he was convicted on six counts in a Chicago federal court.

Prosecutors had requested a 25-year sentence for Kelly, while the disgraced singer's defense team asked for a 10-year sentence for their client.

Thursday's sentencing follows Kelly's September conviction on three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex.

That conviction came one year after Kelly, who has long maintained his innocence, was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York. In June 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, as well as five years of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

The singer was ordered to serve one year of his most recent prison sentence after finishing his 30-year sentence. The other 19 years of the sentence will be served concurrently with his 30-year sentence.