Quinta Brunson Praises 'F**king Funny' 'Abbott Elementary' Cast During SAG Awards Win

On Sunday, Abbott Elementary beat out Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building to take home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The win is shared by the ABC sitcom's ensemble cast, including Quinta Brunson, William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Tyler James Williams.

"What an honor to be honored by our peers in this way," Brunson said while accepting the award. "I know for me, especially, this means a lot, because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me. I, unfortunately and fortunately spend a lot of time on three sides of this -- producer and creator. When I get to be part of this ensemble these people bring me back down to earth."

She continued, "They make me a better actor. They allow me to become an actress that I'm proud of, which sometimes, acting feels like the hardest -- the part of my job that I could do now. But I don't want to. I want to be an actor, and I want to be a good one. And to be a part of this ensemble makes me a better actor every single day. So, thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people."

"They are so f**king funny all the time y'all. They are so funny," Brunson added to the roar of the crowd.

The cast win follows awards in the Best Comedy Series category at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes as well as multiple Primetime Emmy wins.