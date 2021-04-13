'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Announces He's Having a Baby Via Surrogate

Congratulations to Tan France and his husband, Rob! The Queer Eye star announced on Tuesday that they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy, via surrogate this summer.

Tan shared the news by posting a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, with their baby's sonogram over his stomach. The 37-year-old fashion designer has previously expressed his desire to have children on Queer Eye.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" Tan wrote. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Rob, who works as an illustrator, also shared the happy news to his own Instagram page on Tuesday. The two have been married since 2007.

"We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this ❤️😭❤️😭," Rob gushed.

Back in 2018, Tan opened up about his desire to have six children with Rob via surrogacy.

"I truly do want six. I will settle for minimum four. And no, six is not loads. It's just enough," France told the Press Association while talking about Queer Eye. "I think that what we do well on the show, or what Netflix did well, was cast five people who are incredibly outspoken and opinionated and vocal and I am one of those people and I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do."

"And if I want to have children, I want to talk about it, and nobody can say it's wrong and get away with it," he continued. "I think that just by the nature of our show and by the nature of who I am, I think that helps lend a light and shine a light on a method that isn't discussed as often as it should be."