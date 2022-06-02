Queen Elizabeth to Miss Service of Thanksgiving After Experiencing 'Discomfort'

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty enjoyed a slew of festivities Thursday as she made her Trooping the Colour balcony appearance alongside her cousin, the Duke of Kent, on Thursday. There was also a flypast, and that's when Elizabeth experienced some discomfort.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," a statement released by the palace read. That being said, Elizabeth is still "looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite some ongoing mobility issues that required the use of a cane, the queen was all smiles at the balcony appearance while greeting the masses. Elizabeth, who skipped the birthday parade, wore a a stunning, light blue ensemble along with her Guards brooch.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee -- which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne -- will span over the next few days, with BBC’s star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace, to take place on June 4. The celebration will include special performances from Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.