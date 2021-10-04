Queen Elizabeth Says Late Husband Prince Philip Was Her 'Strength' in Touching Tribute

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

On Saturday, a day after the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99, the queen shared a touching tribute to her late husband. A photo of the couple, who were married for 73 years, was posted on the royal family's Instagram account, along with a 1997 quote from the queen about her beloved spouse.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than we would ever claim, or we shall ever know," the queen expressed.

"At the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb,'" the caption also read. "The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death."

The queen and Philip got married in November 1947. The two welcomed four children together and stayed by each other's side for many historical and personal events of the last century.

Meanwhile, the 94-year-old head of the monarchy is expected to enter an eight-day mourning period for her husband. During the period, all royal duties, as well as affairs of state, will be paused. After the eight days, the country is expected to go into a 10-day-long mourning period, while the royal household will reportedly do so for 30 days.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, told ET on Friday that amid Philip's health struggles from earlier this year, "The days leading up to Prince Philip's passing would have no doubt been difficult for the queen."

"When we saw him travel back to Windsor Castle to be reunited with the queen [after his hospitalization in February], there were many that thought it could be his final days," he noted. "What's so great about that, from a couple that spent 73 years married together, a very happy marriage, they were really each other's sidekicks throughout all of this. She may have been the Head of State, but he was there supporting her every step of the way. And as a family, they were very much equals. And so this would have been a really beautiful time for them to remember all of the things that they've achieved together, and for him to really celebrate and be happy with the life that he had lived."

"She does have a very large family, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren who were all there for her in her time of need," continued.

Philip's televised funeral will take place at George's Chapel Windsor at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, Buckingham Palace confirms to ET. A minutes silence will take place at the start. Arrangements have had to be modified due to COVID-19 no public access but journalists and photographers will be there.

The palace added that "Only 30 people will be able to attend. The funeral 'will very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke.' Service will honor Prince Philips 70 years of service. There will be a national period of mourning until then and day of. Flags at half mast."

ET also confirmed on Saturday that Prince Harry would be attending his grandfather's memorial, while Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with their second child, did not receive medical clearance from her physician to travel.

For more on Philip's life and legacy, watch below.