Queen Elizabeth Is Seen for the First Time Since COVID Diagnosis, Returns to Virtual Duties

Queen Elizabeth II is back to her virtual duties! On Tuesday, the 95-year-old monarch was seen for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

ET previously reported that the queen is double vaccinated and has her booster shot.

After postponing several virtual events due to her illness, the British monarch was present at two virtual gatherings, where she dialed in from Windsor Castle. On the virtual calls with her were ambassadors of Andorra, Carles Jordan Madero, and Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi, as well as Soraia Maria Valls Pinilla.

For the occasion, Elizabeth was seen in green looking to be in good spirits.

Though Queen Elizabeth has avoided public appearances, ET previously learned that she was carrying on with "light duties" amid her COVID battle, which included keeping up with her red boxes, which contain government advisories and parliamentary papers at her desk.

Last week, a source confirmed to ET that the queen did have her weekly call with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Normally, the conversation would have been held in-person, but due to the queen’s positive COVID test, the two spoke over the phone.

In addition to postponing several virtual events due to her illness, Queen Elizabeth also postponed a diplomatic reception planned to take place Wednesday at Windsor Castle due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.