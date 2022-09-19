Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Makes Final Journey to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has made it's final journey to Windsor Castle. The coffin had been Lying-in-State in at Westminster Hall since last Thursday, but was taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, where Her Majesty's state funeral service took place.

Following the funeral, the coffin traveled in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, and then to Windsor. Once there, the coffin was placed inside the State Hearse. It then traveled in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk for a Committal Service. As the hearse drove along the emotional, crowd-lined streets, some onlookers cheered one last time for the queen, while others shed tears.

As the coffin arrived to Windsor, the Royal Family shared information on the the Order of Service.

At 16:00 Her Majesty The Queen's Committal Service will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.



Read the Order of Service: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The Queen will be buried next to her husband, the late Prince Philip.

As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London.



From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The queen died Sept. 8 at age 96 in Scotland. The sad news was announced by the royal family on their social media in a statement which read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement continued, referring to now-King Charles II, the Queen's eldest son who succeeded his mother on the throne.

King Charles III -- who officially ascended the British throne on Sept. 10, just two days after his mother's passing -- also shared a statement to his social media the day the queen died. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement continued. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."