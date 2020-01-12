Queen Elizabeth Breaks Longtime Royal Christmas Tradition Amid Pandemic

In a year unlike any other, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are breaking from royal tradition for their holiday plans.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday, saying, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

The royal family historically spends the holidays at their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. They are known for making public appearances on Christmas morning at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene service. According to royal reporters, the Queen has no plans to attend a service on Christmas Day to avoid attracting crowds.

Queen Elizabeth gives 2019 Christmas address from Windsor Castle Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It is unknown whether Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will see other members of the royal family for the holidays. Hello! Magazine reports that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, plan to spend the holidays at their Highgrove House in Gloucester, England.

London has recently been in lockdown for weeks with plans to lift the restrictions on Wednesday.

Her Royal Highness has spent the majority of her quarantine at Windsor Castle with her husband of 73 years. The Queen has drastically limited her royal events and appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Both her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, suffered from COVID-19.