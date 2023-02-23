Producers Guild Awards Presenters: Kate Hudson, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and More

The Producers Guild Awards have revealed its presenters list for the 34th annual awards show, which will take place Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Ron Howard and Sandra Oh lead the notable star-studded list who will take the stage to present at the PGA Awards.

Additionally, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Billy Eichner, Bob Odenkirk, Danielle Deadwyler, Dave Burd, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hannah Einbinder, Hong Chau, Jay Ellis, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom, Jr., Mo Amer, Monica Barbaro, Nicole Byer, Paul Dano, Robert Rodriguez, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sherry Lansing and Stephanie Hsu will also present throughout the evening.

The PGA Awards honors producers, industry leaders and their producing teams to celebrate the art and craft of producing by honoring the producers behind the top films, TV shows and new media projects of the past year.

Previously announced honorees at this year's ceremony include Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Award); Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Award); Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award); and Till (Stanley Kramer Award).

The 10 films vying for the top PGA Award are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale.