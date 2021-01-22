Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas 'Still Like Each Other' After Quarantining for Months

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is still heads over heels for husband Nick Jonas! The 38-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and revealed the couple's time in quarantine together only strengthened their bond.

"It's great because we still like each other. That's important," she quipped of her husband of two years. "We both have had such individual careers that I don't think we would've had six months with each other ever, so that's really a blessing. I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other."

When ET spoke to Nick, 28, in November, he expressed similar sentiments.

"The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years," he said. "That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots."

"I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing," Nick continued. "We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

Back in August, Priyanka also spoke with ET about being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world," she shared. "We're healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I've had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing."

"It was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family," she said of Harris becoming the first female, Black and Asian American vice president. "But coming from a country like India, which has seen several women in governance, from prime ministers to presidents, welcome to the club, America."

"High time. I hope this is not the first. I hope this is many, many," Priyanka continued. "Because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing, especially when it's diverse and especially when it's reflective of what the world really looks like."