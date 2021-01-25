Priyanka Chopra on What It's Like When She and Nick Jonas Get Together With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The couples' L.A. homes are just three miles apart.

“We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge-a** party," Priyanka shares. "It’s all our parents, the girls and the boys."

While Priyanka and Nick may not get to see Joe and Sophie as often as it seems to fans, they are getting a lot of quality time together.

"Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together," Priyanka says. "It only took a global pandemic for that to happen.”

Nick also weighs in on how the couple has been able to find a silver lining in a difficult year.

“We’re both aware that [last year] was really challenging [with COVID-19], but we were able to be together. It was a blessing, and it created a good foundation for us,” he says.

Ruth Ossai/Marie Claire

As for the rumors about herself or her relationship, Priyanka says she's well aware of what's been said about them.

“I am just like everyone else. In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, 'Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?'” she says, telling the magazine she reads everything shared about her or her husband. “I just don’t react to it or let it affect my mental well-being."

