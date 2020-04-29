Priyanka Chopra Is Getting Piano Lessons From Husband Nick Jonas While Quarantining

Priyanka Chopra is keeping busy and learning new skills while in quarantine.

The actress opened up about how she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have been spending their time amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for Vogue, Chopra revealed that she has been getting piano lessons from the Jonas Brother and practices every day.

"Nick and I have used the quarantine not only to spend time with each other, but also to sharpen our creative skills and to write and develop projects we want to produce," Chopra shared. "I’ve also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me. I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day. He’s an in-house piano teacher, an in-house physical trainer, and an in-house writing partner -- it’s good."

Chopra continued by adding that she's also taken a hip-hop dance class, "because I miss dancing!" "But I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it," she said. "This time is, fortunately and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book."

Her time at home has also given Chopra time to reflect and be grateful for what she has.

"Being in this quarantine has made me realize that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important," she explained. "It’s good to take a breather, take stock of your life, and tell your loved ones you love them."

Earlier this week, Chopra posted a photo of herself and Jonas, writing how she felt like dressing up while at home.

"Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. ❤️ @nickjonas," she captioned her pic.

See how other celebs have been spending their time while in doors.