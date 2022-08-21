Priyanka Chopra Has Mother-Daughter Day with Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl: 'Love Like No Other'

Priyanka Chopra is getting in some time with her and Nick Jonas’ little lovebug! On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress shared a set of new pictures of her and Jonas’ daughter, Malti.

“Love like no other ❤️,” the actress wrote. In the first picture, Chopra snaps a selfie as her baby girl sits on her lap. Unlike her other photos, Malti doesn’t have the white heart emoji on her face. However, baby Jonas’ face is not visible for the camera.

Malti shows off her chic little style with a brown headband, that goes perfectly with her ruffled outfit. In the second picture, Chopra smiles for the camera as her baby girl’s little feet are in her face.

Chopra and Jonas, 29, announced their daughter’s arrival in January. Since sharing the news of her birth, the parents have given the world a glimpse of their life as a family of three. Last week, the couple’s 6-month-old daughter gave her mother’s home décor line her seal of approval.

The Baywatch actress shared a series of pictures from a brunch with her and her husband -- and their baby girl made a special appearance.

In the picture, posted on her Instagram Stories, Chopra shows off the Sona Home place settings while she has a delicious brunch at home with Jonas and their daughter. In one photo, the Quantico actress shares her daughter’s little hand over a green table placement set with a sweet caption.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

“MM approved @sonahome,” she wrote over the picture of her baby girl sitting on her lap and resting her little hand on a green place setting.

In June, Jonas gushed about his daughter, and how parenthood has been a good adjustment. "It is certainly life changing," Jonas told ET. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

The “This is Heaven” singer added, "All is good."

Jonas also shared that his and Chopra’s baby girl has a front row seat to his music as he admitted that he sings her sweet tunes.

"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Jonas shared with ET. "I'm singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."