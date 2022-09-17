Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Pay Tribute to 'Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie paid a loving tribute Saturday to their "grannie" Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson released a statement via Buckingham Palace and expressed not being able "to put much into words" since their "grannie" died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all," the sisters wrote. "There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly."

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the sisters continued. "For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

The sisters went on to say "the world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are." They added, "We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you."

They signed off, "We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in 2010. Getty

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, in 1999. Getty

The tribute comes a little over a week after their mother posted a lovely tribute on social media honoring her ex-mother-in-law and her legacy.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," Ferguson penned. "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce."

Ferguson married Prince Andrew, the queen’s second eldest son, in 1986, however, the Duke and Duchess of York, split up in 1992. Despite their divorce, they have remained friends and Ferguson has remained a close member of the royal family.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among the queen’s eight grandchildren, who are all expected to stand Vigil Saturday at the queen's coffin in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes of silence.