Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son August's 1st Birthday: 'Our Little Hero'

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby boy, August, is marking a major milestone! On Thursday, the royal took to Instagram to wish her son a happy first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” Eugenie, 31, wrote. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙.”

Eugenie led the tribute with a picture of her and Jack posing with their little boy in front of snowy mountains. In another picture, little August shows off his full head of hair, and a name tag, as his back is turned toward the camera.

Eugenie, who married Jack during a royal wedding ceremony in 2018, gave her son a special shout-out in a post marking the new year. “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️,” she wrote.

The photo carousel featured pictures of Eugenie, Jack and August, as well as a photo of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Shortly after his arrival, Eugenie announced her son’s name to the world, alongside a family portrait. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. 💙💙💙⁣ Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,” she wrote.

August’s name honors Eugenie’s grandfather, Philip, who died last April. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl dished to ET about the couple’s excitement about their first child and their son’s name. "They are thrilled to be parents. They are absolutely overcome with love and emotion for their little son,” Nicholl said.

"It was very special that [Prince] Phillip -- of course, Eugenie’s grandfather to whom she's incredibly close -- has been honored and [paid] tribute to in the naming of their child,” she added.