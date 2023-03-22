Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett in South Africa

Lady Amelia Spencer is married! Princess Diana's niece recently tied the knot with Greg Mallett in South Africa, the couple confirmed to Hello!

"It means so much to get married here," Amelia, 30, told the outlet. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

Greg, 33, added of the nuptials, "I've been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years."

Per the outlet, Amelia's twin sister, Lady Eliza, older sister, Lady Kitty, and younger brother, Samuel, were all in attendance for the mountaintop ceremony.

Greg popped the question to Amelia in July 2020 after more than a decade of dating.

"So this was the best day of my life," Greg captioned a slideshow of images of him and Amelia at the time. "22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15."

"I couldn't love you more," Amelia, who is daughter to Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, Diana's younger brother, commented. "Happiest day of my life!"