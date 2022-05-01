Princess Charlotte is All Grown Up in 7th Birthday Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a big girl on their hands! On Sunday, Kensington Palace released a series of two new portraits of Princess Charlotte, ahead of her 7th birthday. In the portraits -- taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge -- Charlotte looks all grown up.

"Seven tomorrow! 🎂 📸The Duchess," the photos posted on the Cambridge's official social media accounts read.

For the occasion, Charlotte sits in a field surrounded by purple flowers. The young royal's hair flows as she smiles for the camera. In another pic, the birthday girl poses with the family dog. In addition to her missing tooth at the bottom, the birthday girl rocks a blue and white outfit for the photoshoot.

The photos come a couple weeks after Charlotte and her big brother, Prince George, made their Easter Service debut alongside their parents. The oldest Cambridge children coordinated outfits with their mom and dad.

Charlotte wore a blue dress, blue shoes and a sweater, that was the perfect complement to her mother’s attire.

George was smartly dressed in a suit like his father. Missing from the occasion was the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis. William and Kate gave the world an update on their youngest child with the release of his official birthday portraits.

Last month, in honor of Louis’ 4th birthday on April 23, the Duke and Duchess released a series of photos of their birthday boy. The pics, which were taken by his mother, were snapped in Norfolk, England, and show Louis running on the beach.

The next opportunity to see William and Kate’s children may come next month as the family celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.