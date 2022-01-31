Prince William Shares Relatable Parenting Struggle He and Kate Middleton Are Having With Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton are dealing with a struggle that many parents face -- limiting screen time. The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge visited the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) headquarters as president of the association.

According to royal reporters, William spoke about his three children -- 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis -- while taking a tour of the facilities.

He noted that George enjoys gaming though he and Kate are "trying to regulate" his screen time.

"They're fascinated by it," he said of his kids.

He added of Charlotte and Louis, that they "are a bit too small at the moment, but they love the films."

Though the royals are enjoying parenting their three kids, they don't seem interested in expanding their family any further. Earlier this month, the couple traveled to Lancashire, England, together, where they met with staff and families at the Clitheroe Community Hospital.

When Kate held an adorable baby girl, William joked, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

The crowd laughed at the exchange and when it took Kate a minute to return the little girl to her parents, William once again chimed in, "Don't take her with you."