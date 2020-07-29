Prince William Reveals What Caused Him to Break Rank and Post to the Kensington Palace Twitter

Prince William doesn't always keep a cool head when it comes to sports. The 38-year-old future king, who is the President of the Football Association in the United Kingdom, recently admitted that one soccer match caused him to post to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account for the first time.

During an episode of The Peter Crouch Podcast, which was taped both at Kensington Palace back in March and also via Zoom in present day, William opened up about not controlling the professional social media outlet, which represents his royal work with his wife, Kate Middleton.

"No, they deliberately keep me away from that," he admits of Twitter.

But one game caused William to break rank and tweet on the official handle.

"When Liverpool did that amazing [game against Barcelona] I went mental, I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it," he says. "It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I've ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, 'Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!'"

The tweet came up in May 2019 and was signed with a "W" for William.

Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

William, who is a big fan of the British team Aston Villa, adds that he's been tempted to try and tweet about them as well.

"And nearly every Villa game we've won -- which hasn't been many this season -- I've been trying to get a hold of it. They keep it away from me now. I have to fight them for it," he quips.

The sports podcast also asked William about whether his children have an interest in soccer. William spoke about taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to an Aston Villa match last October.

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at an Aston Villa match. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"George started to get really into it by the end. I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan. I'm trying to let him choose his own way... It's about finding what fits for him," William says of his 7-year-old son.

When asked if George could both play the sport and fulfill his royal duties, William adds, "I reckon he could. I reckon he could be an all-time goalscorer."

