Prince William Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview, Says His Family Is Not 'Racist'

Prince William is speaking out after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge broke his silence on Thursday when he and his wife, Kate Middleton, were visiting a London school.

"We are very much not a racist family," William told a reporter, adding that "I haven't spoken to [Harry] yet, but I will do."

William's comments came after Meghan, 39, claimed in the interview that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry's son, Archie's,] skin might be when he's born."

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a discussion with teachers and mental health professionals during a visit to School 21 in Stratford on March 11, 2021 in London, England. Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though Harry, 36, would not reveal which member of the royal family he had that conversation with, he later shared that it hadn't been with his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

In an earlier statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, the royal said, "the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Prince William says he hasn’t spoken to his brother yet but will do and they are “very much not a racist family”. pic.twitter.com/3j0AulDDOB — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 11, 2021

During the interview, Harry also said that he felt William and their father, Prince Charles, were "trapped" in the royal institution. Meghan also claimed that Kate made her cry around the time of her wedding to Harry, though Kate later apologized and gave her flowers.

"William is devastated by this interview," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "Don't forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that and of course, relationship between father and son is of course at an all-time low."

Despite his claims, Harry told Oprah, "I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But... we're on different paths."