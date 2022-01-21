Prince William Jokes 'Don't Give My Wife Any More Ideas' as Kate Middleton Holds a Baby Girl

Prince William wants to make sure his wife, Kate Middleton, doesn't have baby fever! The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Lancashire, England, with her husband on Thursday, where she met with staff and families at the Clitheroe Community Hospital.

At one point in the visit, the mother of three met Trudy and Alastair Barrie and their baby daughter, Anastasia. As Kate held the adorable baby girl in her arms, Prince William quipped, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

The crowd laughed at the exchange and when it took Kate a minute to return the little girl to her parents, William once again chimed in, "Don't take her with you."

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal couple already shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

In January 2020 during an appearance in Bradford, England, Kate told one fan in the crowd, "I don't think William wants any more," when asked about baby No. 4.

