Prince William and Prince George Are Twinning at England's Soccer Match Against Germany

Prince George is matching with his dad! The 7-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton looked adorable on Tuesday while attending a soccer match with his parents.

George and William, the latter of whom is the President of the Football Association, both sported suits and ties for the game, which was held at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, mom Kate looked chic in a red blazer, which she wore over a white shirt and black pants.

The young royal could not have been more thrilled as he watched England defeat Germany 2-0, and secure its place in the quarterfinals.

Following England's big win, William and Kate's Twitter account shared a pic of the family excitedly clapping for their team. "Incredible performance @England!" the tweet read.

The royals weren't the only famous faces that filled Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, David Beckham and Ed Sheeran were also on hand for England's big win.

A day before the game, William was in Scotland with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, supporting her on a slew of outings. The pair visited a soda factory, attended the Ceremony of the Keys, which is a welcome ceremony at the royal residence, and met with local volunteers and first responders.

