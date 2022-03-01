Prince William and Kate Middleton Thanked by Ukraine President Zelenskyy for Support Amid Russian Attacks

The British royal family is taking a rare political stance in support of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement via their verified Twitter account over the weekend, writing, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C."

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday on his own Twitter account, writing, "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph."

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

William's father, Prince Charles, also spoke out on Tuesday during a visit to Southend-On-Sea honoring the late Sir David Amess, an MP who was murdered in 2021. In a speech, Charles called Amess' killing "an attack on democracy," adding, "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

WATCH: The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, condemns Putin’s invasion as “brutal aggression”.

The Royal Family is duty-bound to be impartial and rarely criticises individual leaders so this is quite something.

But they can tell the difference between right and wrong. pic.twitter.com/esAlSwYESE — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who officially stepped down as working royals last year, also released a statement of solidarity on their Archewell Foundation website last week, writing, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."