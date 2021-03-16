Prince Philip Leaves the Hospital After a Month of Treatment

Prince Philip is back home after a 28-day stay in the hospital, which involved a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh left the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday, nearly one month after he was first admitted on the advice of his doctor.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

Philip was seen exiting the hospital in the back of a black car by royal reporters prior to the Palace's statement.

Breaking: Duke of Edinburgh leaves King Edward VII hospital. @itvnews pic.twitter.com/Olj02GL3Gl — Jamie Summers (@JimSummersNews) March 16, 2021

Later in the day on Tuesday, Philip's son, Prince Charles, said at an official engagement that he was "thrilled" that his father had returned home. He added that he'd spoken with the duke "several times" and would pass on everyone's good wishes.

Though Buckingham Palace originally called the duke's hospitalization "a precautionary measure," he was later transferred from King Edward VII to St. Bartholomew's Hospital where he underwent a "successful procedure" for his heart condition, before being transferred back.

Throughout the ordeal, Philip's family has been there for him. Charles visited him last month in the hospital, while Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, told reporters earlier this month, "We heard today that he’s slightly improving. So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed."

Philip's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, recently named her newborn son partially after the duke amid his health struggles.

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers," Eugenie wrote on June 10 of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

