Prince Louis Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Stunning New Portraits Taken by Kate Middleton: Pics!

Happy Birthday, Prince Louis! The youngest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children is turning two on Thursday and to celebrate, his family has released five new stunning portraits.

The images, which were taken earlier this month, were snapped by Louis' photography-loving mom, Kate, at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England, where the family is currently quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the photos, Louis, wearing a blue and white button up, adorably smiles with rainbow paint on his hands. Another photo shows his hand print in all the different colors.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨," the caption on the Kensington Palace Instagram account reads. "We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

It's clear just how much the little cutie has grown since his first birthday portraits. In addition to lots of hair, Louis personality also shines through in the new images.

His proud parents alluded to Louis' mischievous streak during a recent interview with the BBC. When talking about video chatting with the rest of the royal family, Kate admitted, "It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie, with a 2-year-old [son]."

"For some reason, he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button," William quipped of his youngest son at the time.

Louis' older siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are currently being homeschooled after their London school was canceled amid the global pandemic.

"George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware," Kate told the BBC of the reason they're staying home. "You don't want to, sort of, scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it's appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and in age-appropriate ways."

For more from the royals in isolation, watch the clip below: