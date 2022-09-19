Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession

Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral.

On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.

Also in attendance was Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and William's wife, Kate Middleton, who brought along their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex and the 40-year-old Prince of Wales will walk in formation behind their father, King Charles III, for the processional of the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey, where her state funeral took place on Monday, to Wellington Arch in London. They are to be joined by William's eldest children who are also participating in the procession to Wellington Arch.

From there, the queen's coffin will travel via the State Hearse in procession to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel, the queen's final resting place.

The brothers previously participated in the procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last Wednesday, before attending the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin alongside their wives. They also processed behind the coffin on Monday morning as it was moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

The walk is especially symbolic as many remember Harry and William walking behind the coffin of their late mother, Princess Diana, at her 1997 funeral.

"It wasn't an easy decision, and it was a collective family decision to do that," William said of the tragic march in the BBC Documentary Diana, 7 Days. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Prince Philip, Prince William, Charles Spencer, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles walk behind Princess Diana's coffin in her 1997 funeral. JEFF J. MITCHELL/AFP via Getty Images

Most recently, they walked behind the coffin of their late grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

Though Harry has been estranged from his family since his and Meghan's 2020 decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, the fifth in line to the British throne has been seen reuniting with his family several times as they collectively grieve the late monarch.

ET previously learned that William reached out to Harry via text last week to ask his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate outside of Windsor Castle to greet mourners in a show of unity.