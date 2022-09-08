Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Seen at Balmoral Castle Amid Queen Elizabeth's Death

Before the world began mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old on Thursday, the monarch's closest royal family members descended upon Balmoral Castle in Scotland to pay their final respects.

Newly named King Charles III, who became the reigning monarch following Queen Elizabeth's death, his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, arrived at Balmoral early Thursday.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex arrived at the Scotland establishment around 5:00 p.m. local time.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Following earlier reports of concern for Her Majesty's health, Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death in a statement following her immediate family's arrival at the castle. Her death was announced around 6:30 p.m.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace revealed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her Majesty is survived by her children, along with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth took the throne at 25 years old, and was officially crowned during a 1953 coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth met with numerous world leaders, including 12 U.S. presidents. Her Majesty also worked with 15 British prime ministers over her decades on the throne, including Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister.

In June 2022, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. The queen had to sit out several of the week-long festivities due to her health and mobility issues, though she made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to close out the occasion.

