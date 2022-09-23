Prince Harry or Prince William? John Boyega Reveals Who Was Cooler on Set of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

John Boyega is dishing the British royal tea! The 30-year-old Star Wars staple appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked by fans who was cooler on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- Prince William or Prince Harry.

"I definitely think it was Harry. Harry is just more casual, isn't he?" Boyega said of the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex.

The royal brothers visited the set in 2016 and even filmed a cameo as Storm Troopers, which was eventually cut from the final film.

"I don't know why. Maybe the royal family were like, 'Nah, leave them out of the Star Wars universe,'" Boyega speculated of the cut footage.

"But we never would have known," host Cohen argued.

"There's something about royalty," Boyega joked in an affected posh accent. "It just seeps through the suit. No, I'm sure that they had their reasons."

He also revealed that William and Harry weren't the only random stars on the set that day.

"They walked on with the big costumes on. They got in the elevator because it was a big elevator scene," he shared. "Tom Hardy was on set that day, so it was kind of random."

The brothers visited Pinewood Studios in London long before their royal rift, and met with Boyega, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and director Rian Johnson, along with Chewbacca, BB-8, and producers Ram Bergman and Kathleen Kennedy. During their tour of the set, Harry got to sit in the cockpit of an A-wing fighter, while William got a chance to make friends with everyone's favorite rolling droid. Both of them got hugs from Chewbacca and they even tried out some lightsabers.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

In the years since, the brothers have grown apart. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to California where they live with their children, Archie and Lilibet, and have officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family. They recently reunited with the royals for the events surrounding the death of Harry and William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

For more on the brothers, check out the links below.