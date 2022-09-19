Prince Harry Attends Queen Elizabeth's Royal Funeral Service Not Wearing His Military Uniform

As the world watched Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, Prince Harry arrived wearing his morning suit and military medals. He then processed behind his grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.

As has been an ongoing conversation throughout the official events surrounding the queen's funeral, the Duke of Sussex was not permitted to wear his military uniform to the state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

His father, King Charles III, and older brother, Prince William, were both seen in their uniforms. Harry relinquished his honorary military titles in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the royal family. Originally, the duke was not allowed to wear his military uniform to this weekend's vigil, but was later permitted.

In regard to his uniform, a spokesperson for Harry released a statement last week, saying, "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

While he didn't wear his uniform to the funeral, King Charles III did permit Harry to wear it while standing vigil at his grandmother's coffin for 15 minutes of silence alongside William and their cousins.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The new Prince of Wales stood at the queen's head while the Duke of Sussex stood at her feet. William was flanked by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, while Harry was flanked by Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with Prince Edward's children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, at the middle of the coffin.

This came after the late British monarch's four children -- King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward -- all stood at her coffin on Friday.

William and Harry also processed behind their grandmother's coffin as it traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, following the long-reigning queen's death on Sept. 8 at age 96. The brothers famously processed behind the coffin of their late mother, Princess Diana, at her 1997 funeral. Most recently, they reunited in April 2021 to walk behind the coffin of Prince Philip during his intimate funeral in Windsor, England.