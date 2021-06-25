Prince Harry Arrives in the UK Ahead of Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. for an important event. The 36-year-old royal has arrived in his home country for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace, a source tells ET.

The source says Harry is now in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage. Harry and his brother, Prince William, are set to attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1. Kensington Palace has shared that in addition to the Princess of Wales' close family, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer Pip Morrison, will also be present at the event.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Harry will be staying at his U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, and following all COVID requirements upon his arrival in the U.K.

"Prince Harry will land in the U.K. and isolate for five days before taking a COVID test affirming that he is negative before the events of the day," the source said.

The source noted that Harry's close cousin, Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 4-month-old son, August, "have been living in Frogmore Cottage but will remain separated from Harry with everyone observing COVID protocols until Harry has been tested."

"Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace," the source shared.

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in April that while Harry and 39-year-old William still have a long way to go when it comes to repairing their relationship, the unveiling of the statue of their late mother is a significant event.

"The idea that Harry's suddenly going to come around to William's way of thinking, and vice versa, I think is way off. I think there do need to be more conversations, there's clearly still a lot of hurt, a lot of resentment, and a degree of mistrust on both parts," she said. "It's early days, but I think the hope is that come July -- when we are hoping to see the brothers stand once again shoulder by shoulder to unveil the statue in memory of their mother -- that the relationship will be stronger and in a better place."