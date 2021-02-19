Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Still Work With These Patronages Despite Royal Exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously appointed their royal patronages by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, several of the couple's top charities and patronages announced their plans to continue working with the duke and duchess.

The Invictus Games Foundation, which helps wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans, released a statement regarding Harry's involvement, which reads, "We are proud to have the Duke of Sussex as our patron. The Invictus Games was founded by him, it has been built on his ideas, and he remains fully committed to both the Games and to the Invictus Games Foundation."

— Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💙 (@WeAreInvictus) February 19, 2021

Similarly, Meghan's animal patronage, Mayhew, an animal welfare charity working to improve the lives of dogs and cats, released a statement noting the 39-year-old former actress would remain their patron.

"We're pleased to confirm that The Duchess of Sussex will remain our Patron," Mayhew said in a statement. "We want to thank The Duchess for all of her support, and look forward to continuing our work with her helping dogs, cats and communities in need."

— Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) February 19, 2021



— Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) February 19, 2021

Meghan will also remain the patron of the Smart Works Charity, which helps women dress and prepare for job interviews.

"We are delighted to confirm that the Duchess of Sussex will remain a patron of Smart Works," the organization said in a statement. "We are thankful for everything she has done in support of our clients and look forward to working together in the future."

— Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) February 19, 2021



— Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) February 19, 2021

Royal reporters also noted that 36-year-old Harry will continue his patronage with Well Child, which helps to get seriously ill children and young people out of hospital and home to their families, though the organization has not released an official statement yet

Harry and Meghan released a statement of their own following the news from Buckingham Palace, reinforcing their commitment to service work.

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role," the couple said. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Meghan's National Theatre patronage as well as Harry's Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union patronages have released statements confirming their exits and thanking them for their work.

The couple originally stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31 last year. They then entered into a one-year trial period before making their exit official.